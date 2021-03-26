Gov. Justice provides West Virginians with an update on the COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting Vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Jim Justice opened his daily press briefing by reading over the nine West Virginians that have been lost due to the coronavirus since his Wednesday briefing. This brings the total number of deaths in WV to 2,628.

“Please keep these great people and their families in your thoughts and prayers,” Justice said.

Gov. Justice continued to go over the statistics from the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard. There are 139,750 total cases across WV. This is a 499 case increase in the last 24 hours. The daily percent positive is at 3.85, while the cumulative percent positive sits at 5.27. The DHHR is reporting 5,811 total active cases across the mountain state.

Governor Justice announced that the investigation into the delayed reporting of COVID-19 deaths has been completed. Gov. Justice says the DHHR will be briefed on the findings later today.

In a vaccine administration update, Gov. Justice went over the Vaccine Summary from the DHHR. West Virginia has received 476,480 first round doses, with 97.8 percent of those vaccines being administered. Of the 352,820 secondary COVID-19 vaccine doses received by WV, there have been 293,765 West Virginians to get fully vaccinated from the virus.

Governor Justice reiterated the two executive orders he made on Wednesday. The first being summer camps being able to open on May 1, 2021. The second being the restriction lift on live music, allowing all vocals and wind instruments to return.

In closing, Gov. Justice urged all West Virginians to continue wearing masks even though many, including the Governor do not like wearing the mask.

“These coverings are the last line of defense, especially if you haven’t received your vaccine”, Gov. Justice said.

Governor Justice went on to urge all West Virginians to receive the vaccine when it is made available to them. Gov. Justice continued to cement the safety of receiving the vaccine. Finally, Gov. Justice pleaded with recovered West Virginians to donate blood to possibly save the life of someone else fighting the virus.