WV Girls Basketball Tournament shutdown over Coronavirus concerns

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) held a news conference on Thursday, March 12, 2020 to address the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Among the recommendations he made at 2 p.m. was to shutdown the West Virginia Girls State Basketball Tournament after the current session being played is over.

Additionally the remainder of the Boys Basketball Regional Play and State Tournament was also canceled.

The Governor started the news conference by stating there are no cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia. He also set a travel ban for West Virginia State Employees on all travel out of state and internationally. He also asked all West Virginians to reconsider non-essential travel out of the state.

All government offices were directed to avoid holding any large meetings or gatherings. The state purchasing director to approve all emergency exemptions so agencies can acquire the supplies they need as part of the response to the virus to protect the health and welfare of West Virginians.

People who are at risk for contracting the virus are asked to avoid any contact with large crowds. Nursing Homes are asked to restrict visitors.

