Gov. Justice refuses to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice said Wednesday, June 3, that he would welcome any president to the state besides former President Barack Obama. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is refusing to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the presidential election.

The race was called four days ago and there remains no evidence yet from Republicans of widespread voter fraud. The Republican governor vowed to support Biden if legal challenges and any potential recounts do not change the outcome of the race.

Biden’s transition team has already formed a task force on fighting the pandemic and has doubled down on wearing masks and testing.

Election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.

