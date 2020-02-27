Gov. Justice refuses to sign budget that doesn’t eliminate waitlist for IDDW

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice will refuse to support a budget that does not eliminate the waitlist for the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Waiver (IDDW) program.

The IDDW program gives individuals the choice to receive support and services in their home and community instead of in an institutional setting. According to Gov. Justice, eliminating the waitlist would allow 1,060 West Virginians, including more than 600 children, to receive critical services through this waiver program.

During his State of the State Address, Governor Justice announced his administration found a way to fund the elimination of the waitlist.

“I will not support a budget that does not include a full elimination of the IDD Waiver waitlist,” Gov. Justice said. “When it comes to the health and well-being of some of our most vulnerable men, women, and children in West Virginia, I’m not interested in taking half-measures. Many of these people have been waiting for more than four years now, which is far too long. My proposed budget includes the funding to accomplish this goal.”