Gov. Justice responds to Bridge Day decision

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Following Wednesday’s vote to continue with Bridge Day, Governor Jim Justice said it is an impossible decision to make, and one that is not up to him.

Justice said the decision to keep the event despite the rising COVID-19 cases in Fayette County is up to County Commissioners; however, he said if it were up to him he would keep Bridge Day as scheduled.

“WVU is playing, Marshall is playing, the stands are full of people. The Bridge Day people are saying they’re going to wear masks and they can. They’re outside and they can be a little bit apart. It’s truly a decision that they should make. From my standpoint, I’d have it,” said Gov. Justice.



The Governor said it is a tough situation and it will not do the state any good to not have Bridge Day, but still have WVU and Marshall games. He said the number one thing we cannot do is overrun the hospitals. On average, 10 to 36 people are taken to hospitals each Bridge Day following accidents.