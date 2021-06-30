Gov. Justice reveals winners of the newest WV vaccine lottery

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced the newest winners of the WV vaccine lottery early Wednesday morning.

This is the second prize giveaway in Gov. Justice’s “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” sweepstakes. There were 47 different prizes given away, two of which were full four-year scholarships to any public institution in West Virginia. The scholarships were won by Jenna Atwell, of Paynesville and Brendon Lee, of Falling Waters.

Prizes being announced today include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Stick with 59News throughout the day as more prizes are announced.

Below is a complete list of all of this round’s winners:

College Scholarship Winners

Jenna Atwell, Paynesville

Brendon Lee, Falling Waters Lifetime Hunting License Winners

Larry Wayne Cox, Lindside

Andrea Lamb, Weston

Donna Montgomery, Masontown

Paul O’Dell, Canvas

Floyd Teter, Terra Alta Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Patrick Bowles, Ashford

Abigail Mullins, Alderson

William Perkins, Washington

Keith Reed, Matoaka

Sharon Shaffer, Bruceton Mills