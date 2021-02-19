Gov. Justice says K-8 hopefully returning to classrooms full-time soon

BECKELY, WV (WVNS) — More students in the mountain state will soon be back in the classroom five days a week. Governor Justice announced Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, kids in K through eigth grades can go to class in-person full time.

59News spoke with Jim Staton and Debbie Tygrett, who said they believe this will be more beneficial for the students.

“They’re not going to learn anything, they are getting far behind and the kids are not getting the virus as bad as the grown ups are. I think they should go back to school,” Staton said.

“I think they need to be with their friends and socialize and see their teachers in person,” Tygrett said.

The state board of education will determine when kids in grades K through 8 will go back to in-person learning. Justice also asked the WVSSAC to work with local school boards and superintendents to figure out attendance limitations for sporting events.