Gov. Justice signs 125-year-old bill establishing Bluefield State College

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — After 125 years, a bill establishing Bluefield State College was finally signed.

Senate Bill 122 was written in 1895 to establish what was originally known as the Bluefield Colored Institute. Although is was passed by the West Virginia Legislature, the governor at the time, William MacCorkle, did not sign it. It still became law without his signature.

When Governor Justice discovered the bill still had not been signed more than a century later, he decided it was something that needed to be done.

“When it came to my attention that this bill was just sitting, unsigned, for 125 years, I knew that signing it was the right thing to do,” Gov. Justice said. “To tell you the truth, it’s something that should have been done the first time around.”

Governor Justice held a ceremonial signing at the State Capitol to honor the institution’s contributions to the state on Friday, February 21, 2020.