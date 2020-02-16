Gov. Justice speaks at open house hosted by The Clorox Company about proposed cat litter manufacturing facility

MARTINSBURG, WV (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice attended an open house event in Martinsburg, WV on Saturday, February 16, 2020, hosted by The Clorox Company, to discuss the company’s proposed plan to build a state-of-the-art cat litter manufacturing facility in Berkeley County.



“The name ‘Clorox’ has been with all of us since birth – a company that is a world leader, surely is an American icon, absolutely a company that is good in every way, they do everything under the sun to support our communities, and so much more,” Gov. Justice said. “We couldn’t be happier to have them in West Virginia.”

If approved, the site would bring about $192 million in economic development and create approximately 100 full-time jobs.