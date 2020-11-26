Gov. Justice stands by mask mandate despite criticism

People going into buildings in West Virginia, both public and private, will have to wear some type of face covering if they can’t stay a social distance of at least six feet from others. July 6, 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice blasted critics of his mask mandate Wednesday.

He said he would not follow the lead of other Republican governors rejecting the advice of public health experts.

At a news conference, he said he did not want to be like South Dakota, which doesn’t have a mask mandate. He played a news clip showing South Dakota had the most deaths per capita linked to COVID-19.

Justice has vocally defended mask wearing and recently tightened a mandate to wear one indoors when in public at all times. Cases have skyrocketed even in rural enclaves.