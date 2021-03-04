Gov. Justice submits bill to eliminate personal income tax in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) held a series of town hall meetings regarding the elimination of person income tax (PIT) in West Virginia. He submitted the bill to the legislature on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

In a release on Thursday morning the Governor stated West Virginia is the only state to see a decline in population over the last 70 years. In fact the population dropped by 8-percent during that time. In the last 10 years alone, there has been a decrease of 3.8-percent.

“We may never have an opportunity like this ever again,” Gov. Justice said. “Because of how we’ve handled the COVID-19 pandemic – how we’ve saved lives, had the best vaccine program in the nation, and kept our economy on the move – the spotlight of the world is on West Virginia right now. This is the time to seize our opportunity!”

The proposal includes a 60-percent reduction in state income tax in the first year. All income brackets less than $35,000 a year will receive a tax rebate check, if the bill passes.

Information provided by the Governor’s office states West Virginia would be the first state in the mid-Atlantic or Northeast regions to eliminate state income tax.

“To truly make this work, we all need to pull the rope together as West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said.

To that end the Governor’s bill would increase sales tax from 6-percent to 7.9-percent. Sales tax will be expanded to include computers, software, legal services, accounting services, selected advertising, electronic data processing, and memberships for health and fitness. There will also be a single-item luxury tax for items the Governor stated “only the very wealthy typically purchase.”

Another virtual town hall is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. This will be streamed on wvnstv.com and 59News Facebook page.