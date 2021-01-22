Gov. Justice sworn in for second term

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The 36th Governor of West Virginia was sworn in for his second term. An inauguration ceremony was held on Friday, January 22, 2021 for Governor Jim Justice.

It was his second inauguration, but his first during a global pandemic. Governor Jim Justice was sworn in during a COVID-19 safe ceremony. His handling of the pandemic will likely continue to define his time in office as West Virginia battles the deadly virus, but the Governor started his next four years hopeful.

“But there’s more to do. West Virginia is really on the move, and absolutely in this situation we are in now, with the house and senate, and absolutely all the people behind us, and you, we can really do phenomenal work,” Gov. Justice said.

He was joined by other state leaders, including members of his COVID-19 Pandemic Leadership Team. Dr. Ayne Amjad, the State Health Officer, thanked the West Virginians serving on the frontlines of this health crisis.

“A lot of times they are the ones who are in the hospitals, holding the hands of our loved ones as they take their final breath. So we do want to take this time to recognize them. We see them, we hear them, we love them,” Dr. Amjad said.

Members of the state legislature were also at the ceremony. Newly elected state senator, Jack Woodrum, said he is ready to follow the Governor’s lead and get ready to work for the people of West Virginia.

“There are a lot of good initiatives we are working on this year. And you are going to be hearing about them in the very near future,” Woodrum said.

The Governor was not the only one who was sworn in Friday. Justice Tim Armstead, Justice John Hutchison, and Justice William Wooten took their oath to sit on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt, Auditor John B. McCuskey, Treasurer Riley Moore, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, and Secretary of State Mac Warner also took their oath.