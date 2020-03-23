LIVE – Gov. Justice issued stay home order

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice and state officials provide an update on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.
The Governor issued a stay at home order and closed on-essential businesses. Those go into effect starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Cabins and bathrooms at state parks are being closed. The parks themselves remain open.
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 will be a statewide day of prayer.