LIVE – Gov. Justice issued stay home order

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice holds a press conference at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 announcing the state’s plans in dealing with the COVID-19 virus. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice and state officials provide an update on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The Governor issued a stay at home order and closed on-essential businesses. Those go into effect starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

I have issued a “stay at home” order for all of WV. We need to continue to work together to slow the spread of #COVID19. This order asks West Virginians to stay at home and limit movements outside beyond essential needs. Visit https://t.co/oYGVnnqjLf for more details. #StayHomeWV pic.twitter.com/HTBTVVh9us — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) March 23, 2020

Cabins and bathrooms at state parks are being closed. The parks themselves remain open.

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 will be a statewide day of prayer.