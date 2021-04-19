Gov. Justice to deliver Bluefield State College’s 2021 Commencement Address

FILE – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during the State of the State Address in the House Chambers of the West Virginia State Capitol Building in Charleston, W.Va., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Justice has agreed to live in the seat of state government in Charleston, ending a long-running challenge over his residency. A Kanawha County judge signed an order Monday, March 1, 2021, dismissing a 2018 lawsuit filed by a former state lawmaker. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, file)

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is slated to deliver the commencement speech for the 124th Graduation Ceremony at Bluefield State College (BSC).

The celebration, scheduled for May 2, 2021, will be centered around the accomplishments of the Class of 2021 and the adversity these students have gone through to get to this point. According to BSC, almost 300 degrees will be awarded.

“We are thrilled and honored that Governor Justice will deliver the College’s 2021 commencement address,” observed Bluefield State President Robin Capehart. “He has provided invaluable support and encouragement for this Institution and for the region.”

In 2019, Gov. Justice pledged $1 million for improvements towards BSC facilities. These improvements included the return of on-campus housing. Governor Justice also declared February 21, 2020 as “BSC Day at the State Legislature.”

Ceremonies will begin at 3 p.m. at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield. The Bluefield State College Graduation Ceremony will have special measures in place to ensure the safety of staff, graduates, and their families.