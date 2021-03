BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice plans to hold a town hall to discuss his proposed plan to eliminate the state income tax. This town hall will take place at Tamarack in Beckley on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 4 p.m.

This town hall is open to the public. Attendance will be limited and guests will be socially distanced. Face coverings will also be required.

To read more about the Governor’s proposal, click here.