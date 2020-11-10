Gov. Justice to host virtual Veteran’s Day event

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice will hold a virtual Veteran’s Day Ceremony at 1 p.m. on Veteran’s Day.

The ceremony will feature West Virginia Dept. of Veterans Assistance Secretary Dennis Davis, West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, and the Cabell Midland High School Marching Knights.

West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith will serve as emcee for the event.

The live stream of the ceremony will be available at the following links:

Gov. Justice encourages all West Virginians to tune into the virtual Veteran’s Day ceremony.