Gov. Justice unveils food trucks to support WV senior nutrition program

MADISON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice presented a fleet of new hot and cold food trucks to be used to get meals to seniors across the Mountain State.

The Governor debuted the food trucks during an unveiling event at Stephens Auto Center in Boone County near Danville. Sixteen trucks were unveiled Tuesday, but the Governor says an additional 27 vehicles should be ready by the end of the month.

All will be used to help with the state’s senior nutrition meal delivery programs, Meals on Wheels and Home-Delivered Meals.

“This is a great day for all of our seniors,” Justice said. “These are the people really and truly that have given so much to West Virginia. In every way possible, we need to step up to the plate and try to help them where we can.”

According to a release from the Governor’s office, the State provided $477,500 for the vehicles unveiled during today’s event. County providers contributed matching funds, totaling $284,564.

The new fleet will be used in Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Lewis, Marion, Mercer, Pocahontas, Roane, Tyler and Wirt counties.

West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services Commissioner Robert Roswall says the vehicles could not come at a better time, as the Bureau has seen an increase in needs within the last year and COVID has forced many of the senior centers across the state to shut their doors to in-person meals and services.

We’re gonna end the year over 500,000 additional meals, more like 2.5 million meals for the year,” Commissioner Roswall said. “We usually end the year with just 2 million meals served.”