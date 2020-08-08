Gov. Justice unveils interactive WiFi hotspot map

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice unveiled an interactive WiFi hotspot map for West Virginia students. It is part of his Kids Connect Initiative.

The state is setting up more than 1,000 WiFi access locations across the state. The Governor is committing more than $6 million to set up these hotspots at all 688 of the state’s Pre-K through 12 schools, 32 higher education institutions, 255 libraries, and 31 state parks. The goal is to make online learning easier for those with limited broadband access.

The full interactive map can be found here.

Along with schools and libraries across southern West Virginia, here is a list of additional access locations: