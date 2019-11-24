Governor Jim Justice announces upcoming sale of Roads to Prosperity bonds

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that the State’s 600 million dollar General Obligation State Road Bonds will go on sale beginning Tuesday, December 3.

The earnings from sales will go towards funding needed to complete several major transportation improvement projects across the state through the Governor’s Roads To Prosperity program.


In the two years, more than 500 of these major projects have been completed under the Roads to Prosperity Program. Those span more than 1,000 miles of roadways.

More information can be found on West Virginia’s Investor Relations website.

