Governor Jim Justice hosts campaign event in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Supporters from across the state ventured to Beckley on Tuesday, November 19, for Governor Jim Justice’s campaign event.

The governor discussed his platform at the Black Knight Municipal Park as he runs for his second term in 2020.

Some important topics he touched on included education reform, improving more roads through his Roads to Prosperity Program, and diversifying jobs in the state.

These were topics that supporters, like Elizabeth Fordyce, drove all the way from Williamstown to hear him address.

“He’s already started improving our schools, improving the infrastructure,” Fordyce said. “I’m a retired school psychologist our kids are important, he cares and I want to see him be re-elected.”

Governor Justice is up against five other republican candidates in the primary elections this May.