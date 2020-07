FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2007, file photo, with the Capitol Dome in the background, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) issued a proclamation ordering all United States flags and West Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities.

The order is put in place to remember Civil Rights Leader and one of Georgia’s Representative John Lewis.

This proclamation will be put in place immediately on Saturday, July 18, 2020 and continue until dusk Saturday, July 18, 2020.