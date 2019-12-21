Governor Jim Justice says West Virginia will keep accepting refugees

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said the state will keep accepting refugees, declining an offer by President Donald Trump’s administration that lets states halt resettlement.

In a letter Friday consenting to resettlement, the Republican governor wrote that refugees are vetted and approved by the appropriate federal agencies. He said that they have become productive citizens and are welcomed into the West Virginia family.

He lauded the “great success” West Virginia has enjoyed with its refugee resettlement agency since it started operating in 1978. So far, no states have said they plan to stop accepting refugees under Trump’s order.

About half have consented.

