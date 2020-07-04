Governor Jim Justice wishes all West Virginians a Happy 4th of July

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) wanted to wish all West Virginians a Happy Independence Day on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Below are the video transcripts.

Cathy and I want to wish you an absolutely terrific Fourth. We hope that you’re going to go out and enjoy this beautiful state in some way or another. Please visit one of our State Parks and enjoy time with your family.

What an incredible holiday this is – our nation’s birthday. The day that so many gave so much so that we could have what we have right here in this incredible country – our freedom.

This year has been pretty tough, that’s all there is to it. We were dealt a pandemic like none other. We have absolutely struggled through this and we’ve lost too many West Virginians that we should all remember in our thoughts and prayers.

But West Virginians have done great and West Virginia Strong prevails! We are the home of the brave. You have done so good. I could never possibly be more proud of you than I am now. I ask you just one thing – please pause wherever you are to give thanks and give appreciation and notice to those that gave the ultimate to ensure your freedoms in this country.

Enjoy an incredible celebration this 4th of July but please stay social-distanced and wear a mask. But over and over again, Cathy and I wish you a Happy 4th of July!

– Gov. Jim Justice (R,WV)