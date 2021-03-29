Governor Justice announces namesake for Bluefield Area Transit Regional Transfer Station

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A project four years in the making is finally coming to fruition in Bluefield.

Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout said they have the second largest Public Transportation System in the Mountain State.

“There was a transfer hub where all the routes came together and there wasn’t any facility for folks to use the restroom, a place to get something to eat, somewhere to get out of the elements where it was warm, safe, dry,” Rideout said.

Now, travelers will have that space in the form of a federally funded 2.7 million dollar facility. The facility will be located across from the Wade Center and will support nine different routes used by Bluefield Area Transit, Graham Transit in Virginia, and Greyhound.

While in Bluefield, Governor Jim Justice announced the new facility will be named The Larlyn Patrick McKinney Bluefield Area Transit Regional Transfer Station.

McKinney started his career with Bluefield Area Transit as a helper making just more than five dollars an hour. Now, Rideout said he is the state’s number one Transit Director four times over with a ridership of over a quarter million people.

“It’s very humbling. Just a big surprise,” Patrick McKinney said. “They kept it a really good secret. I just don’t know what to say. Through the grace of God, so many doors have been opened for me throughout my career.”

“I just don’t know how it gets any better,” Justice said. “You’re honoring a man who’s truly given his life, his life to this area in everything he’s done. An honor very well deserved.”

Rideout said a namesake like this is unique.

“Getting the federal government to name a building after a living person is pretty substantial,” Rideout said.

Construction started on the building back on March 8, 2021. Rideout said they expect the project to be completed by the end of year or early into 2022.