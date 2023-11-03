CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice recently announced there is a partnership between West Virginia and the online program, Tutor.com.

The new program TutorWV will provide expert online tutoring, test prep, and job support for West Virginia public library patrons across the state. You can access everything through TutorWV.com.

“I’m incredibly proud to support this program and look forward to seeing the positive impact it’ll have on our state. Since taking office, my administration has made it a priority to improve our academic programs. We owe it to our students to give them the best opportunities imaginable. On top of that, this program also addresses the need for career growth for our citizens. When this program came across my desk, I immediately recognized its potential because it’s truly a comprehensive initiative that will enhance the lives of West Virginians of all ages,” said Governor Justice.

Tutor.com is a leading support system in academics with the philosophy of believing that every learner deserves a personal tutor. They support students through partnerships such as libraries, school districts, higher Ed institutions, and even the Department of Defense and the and Coast Guard Mutual assistance, in which they support military families.

Tutor.com has also delivered more than 25,000,000 tutoring sessions. They have been conducting online tutoring since the year 2000 and every single tutor is geared towards helping that learner realize their full potential.

TutorWV helps learners in the way that:

Students can get on-demand homework help in more than 200 subjects, many of which are offered bilingually in Spanish.

Essays and math problems can be reviewed by expert tutors.

They can access test prep resources from The Princeton Review for college admissions tests such as the SAT, ACT, and other practice tests such as the GRE, GMAT for admission to graduate programs and even help preparing for the ASVAB for military service.

Jobseekers can get live help with interview preparation, job searches, and job applications and they can also drop off their resumes and cover letters, which can be reviewed by an expert in the subject.

It is also being funded by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and history in the library section.

TutorWV.com will help all 1.8 million West Virginians for its easy accessibility. It is available from 10:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M. and can be accessed from anywhere. Sandi White, the Chief Institutional Officer for Tutor.com said for the state of West Virginia, “Everyone can get help. Whether they’re, you know, in 4th grade whether they’re an adult learner going back to school, whether they are a, you know, a teenager looking to study for the ASVAB to go into military. So whenever they need help, we are there to help them.”

For more information on this program, please visit TutorWV.com. There is a landing page on the website that has access to the program as well as a number of different resources.