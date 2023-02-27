BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Over the weekend of February 25th and 26th, Governor Jim Justice announced lawmakers reached a deal on the largest tax cuts in state history.

The bill passed by the West Virginia Senate will cut income taxes by twenty-one point two-five percent in the first year. Justice originally wanted a cut of thirty percent in the first year and ten percent in the second.

Justice said over 750 million dollars will be returned to West Virginians through several other tax cuts and rebates.

Tera Adkins, a resident of Beckley, said she thinks the tax cuts will have a positive impact, but not as much as people might think.

“I think currently with the economy especially, that’s something massive that’s gonna help the state,” said Adkins. “It’s not the solve, problem-solver that I think they’re looking for however with this situation. But especially in areas like this and even more rural communities like Nicholas and Webster County, places where you’re not seeing a lot of resources, any extra income is going to help.”

Despite knowing more money will be going back into her pockets, Adkins said it is still not the right time to begin using that money frivolously.

“I still don’t think we’re in a place where we can just go nilly-willy and get everything we want right now,” said Adkins. “Everyone’s complaining about egg prices so its one of those things where its definitely going to be going towards what you need more than what you want, I think. Bills, houses are expensive right now, trying to save for anything like that. Its going to be important to put it away more than just use it for whatever.”

The bill has a trigger system that could reduce income tax even more. However, the system doesn’t go into effect until next year. If the trigger is activated, any additional reductions in income tax would not exceed ten percent.