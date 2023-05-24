CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice recently announced a major expansion of the popular West Virginia Waterfall Trail just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Nine new stops have been added, bringing the total up to 38. This change has brought much tourism in with over 35,000 participant check-ins with visitors from 49 states and 15 countries.

Nominations of new waterfalls discovered by West Virginians inspired the Department of Tourism to add several new falls, which will allow those who have already started keeping track of the waterfalls to keep exploring through a new program.

Visitors can now explore all 38 beautiful waterfalls throughout the Mountain State and win prizes at the same time. Prizes will include a West Virginia Waterfall Trail branded sticker, water bottle, and t-shirt. The West Virginia Department of Tourism is also giving away a limited-edition waterfall art print that will be sent to all who explore all 38 waterfalls.

Checking into the Waterfall trail is easy and accessible.

You can visit WVtourism.com/waterfalls and register to have the West Virginia Waterfall Trail passport delivered to you. Participants already registered and want to restart their their journey of the waterfalls can text “resend waterfall trail passport” to 1-888-921-5333.

New Waterfalls

Westerly Falls: Fayette County



Fayette County Pipestem Falls: Summers County



Summers County Falls Mill: Braxton County

Parkinson’s Waterfall: Brooke County

Mann’s Creek Falls: Fayette County

Sugar Camp Run Falls: Fayette County



Fayette County Flanagan Branch Falls: Fayette County



Fayette County Tucker Falls: Monongalia County



Loopemount Waterfall: Greenbrier County

“The popularity and recognition our West Virginia Waterfall Trail has received is flat-out incredible, and I’m excited that we’re expanding it today with some really special new falls. I encourage all West Virginians, and all visitors to Almost Heaven, to get out and explore the trail this summer. You’ll get to experience the unmatched beauty of our Great State, all the while making memories that you’ll cherish forever,” Governor Justice said.

The West Virginia Waterfall Trail has received much recognition such as features in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Southern Living and Fodor’s Travel.

“We are thrilled to see the West Virginia Waterfall Trail receiving national recognition in top-tier travel publications. It’s a unique offering for West Virginia as we continue to build our reputation as a true outdoor recreation state. I can’t wait to hear more stories and meet more folks out on the trail this summer. It’s an absolutely perfect summer activity for those looking to travel the state,” Chelsea Ruby, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism said.

For more information on the West Virginia Waterfall Trail, visit WVTourism.com/waterfalls.