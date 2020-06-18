Governor Justice appoints local nurse to 41st District seat

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) appointed a local nurse to the 41st District seat of the WV House of Delegates. The 41st District covers parts of Nicholas and Greenbrier Counties.

Heather Glasko-Tully will represent the 41st District. The seat was vacated after Delegate Jordan Hill resigned.

Glasko-Tully was an ICU bedside nurse for 13 years, and was one of the 2017 recipients of the Future of Nursing WV’s “40 Under 40” award. She began working as a family nurse practitioner in 2018 and is a member of the West Virginia Nurses Association, American Nurses Association, and the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.

“I am very appreciative of Governor Justice for this appointment. It is a tremendous honor to be selected to represent the citizens of a community that I love with all my heart,” Glasko-Tully said. “I’m excited to be able to use my skills and knowledge of the healthcare field to make the necessary changes we need to promote the health and well-being of all West Virginians. I’m also going to work to help make our education system the very best it can be. I’m looking forward to making West Virginia a better place to live and work.”

Glasko-Tully and her husband, Lawrence, currently live in Summersville. Here is a link to her appointment letter.

