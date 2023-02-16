CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all of West Virginia’s 55 counties.

The declaration comes after heavy rainfall and thunderstorms throughout the day on February 16, 2023.

Creeks and streams have spilled over and roads are closed in numerous counties due to high water and mudslides following the weather system on Tuesday.

The latest National Weather Service forecast predicts thunderstorms with heavy rains and strong winds will continue through Thursday and Friday morning.

EMD is in close contact with local offices of emergency management and state agency partners to assist and respond when help is needed.

The Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan for flood response.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, unless terminated by subsequent proclamation.

This story is still developing. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates