CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the winter storm forecast to hit the state in the coming days.

The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning today, Thursday, December 22, 2022, continuing throughout the week and into the coming holiday weekend.

The announcement of a State of Emergency follows Governor Justice’s declaration of a State of Preparedness this Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

“All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact this winter storm may bring to our state. West Virginians should pay extra close attention to emergency officials and media outlets, and be prepared if there are power outages. West Virginians take care of one another, so on this holiday weekend, make sure you check on your neighbors and loved ones.” Governor Jim Justice, (R-WV)

Gov. Justice also issued an updated proclamation declaring Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, as a full-day state holiday for public employees. Public employees involved in emergency response will continue to be on-duty, as required by their supervisors.

Click here to view State of Emergency proclamation

The State of Emergency allows state agencies to coordinate ahead of a possible weather event, including by pre-positioning personnel, vehicles, equipment and other assets.