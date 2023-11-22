CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) recently announced he awarded $2,500,630.75 in Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program funds for 18 different projects.
These funds will be used to help people in recovery while they receive support and mental health treatment throughout the Mountain State. These funds were made possible by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, and Bureau of Justice Assistance.
The funds were given to the following projects throughout the Mountain State:
McDowell County Commission: $37,440
The funding will be used to help individuals suffering from one or more substance abuse disorders by providing mental and health treatment in McDowell County.
Raleigh County Commission: $63,410
The funding will be used to help individuals suffering from one or more substance abuse disorders by providing mental and health treatment in Raleigh County.
West Virginia Sober Living: $80,000
The funding will be used to help individuals suffering from one or more substance abuse disorders by providing mental and health treatment.
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: $500,000
These funds will be used towards improving and expanding the West Virginia Quick Response Team, Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, and Angel Early Intervention Program.
West Virginia Division of Corrections & Rehabilitation: $40,000
These funds will be used to provide certifications for people who apply or would like to become eligible throughout the state.
Below are the other projects that were awarded funding:
- Berkeley County Council: $60,000
- Hampshire County Commission: $63,793
- Horizon Behavioral Health: $600,000
- Jefferson Day Report Center: $324,369.75
- Logan County Commission: $100,000
- Mid-Ohio Valley Fellowship Home: $80,000
- Morgan County Commission: $25,000
- Nicholas County Commission: $35,000
- Rea of Hope Fellowship Home: $70,000
- Recovery Point of Huntington: $100,000
- Tucker County Commission: $155,000
- Wayne County Commission: $86,618