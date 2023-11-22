CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) recently announced he awarded $2,500,630.75 in Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program funds for 18 different projects.

These funds will be used to help people in recovery while they receive support and mental health treatment throughout the Mountain State. These funds were made possible by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, and Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The funds were given to the following projects throughout the Mountain State:

McDowell County Commission: $37,440

The funding will be used to help individuals suffering from one or more substance abuse disorders by providing mental and health treatment in McDowell County.

Raleigh County Commission: $63,410

The funding will be used to help individuals suffering from one or more substance abuse disorders by providing mental and health treatment in Raleigh County.

West Virginia Sober Living: $80,000

The funding will be used to help individuals suffering from one or more substance abuse disorders by providing mental and health treatment.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: $500,000

These funds will be used towards improving and expanding the West Virginia Quick Response Team, Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, and Angel Early Intervention Program.

West Virginia Division of Corrections & Rehabilitation: $40,000

These funds will be used to provide certifications for people who apply or would like to become eligible throughout the state.

Below are the other projects that were awarded funding: