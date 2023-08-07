CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia, due to the severe storms expected this afternoon and evening.

Under this decree, the State Emergency Operations Center increased today, August 7, 2023 at 12 P.M. from Steady State to Enhanced Watch.

The National Weather Service forecast is calling for heavy precipitation, damaging winds, hail, and a chance of isolated tornadoes for parts of the state, which could be harmful and effect everyone’s safety. Governor Justice urges West Virginians to take this situation very seriously and plan accordingly.

A tornado watch has been issued until 6 p.m. for the following section of West Virginia.

The State of Preparedness allows the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to be quick in responding to any emergency that may happen. Other coordinating agencies are on standby if response is needed from them.

The National Weather Service will be providing updates, while Emergency Management Division affiliates will report conditions from each county.

StormTracker 59 Interactive Radar

Governor Justice along with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division wants all West Virginians to keep close attention to the weather through local media reports and to follow any instructions an emergency official may give them.

For any updates on this severe weather, citizens are asked to monitor local forecasts, follow any given instruction from an official, and make sure they are able to access weather alerts, even at nighttime.

