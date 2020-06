ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency in Greenbrier and Monroe Counties after severe rainfall caused flooding in Alderson. As a result of the flooding, the National Guard will be helping with clean-up efforts.

Governor Justice said guardsmen will be picking up debris and damaged items on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. People will need to have those items out before then. All items should be placed on the curb, outside of your home.