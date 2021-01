BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- Classrooms will be back to full capacity in a couple of week, the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. But West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said they are asking why now?

"How do you say for four months that it's not safe to go back when your in orange or red, and then all of a sudden say, oh no we were just kidding it's now safe not only to go back in small numbers, but to go back full force regardless of which color your in," Lee said.