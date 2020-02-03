Governor’s Highway Safety office moves in Mercer County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The Governor’s Highway Safety program post for Mercer County is now in Athens. The office was relocated from Bluefield State College to Athens to give the program easier access to most of the county, as well as the courthouse.

The GHSP is a longtime highway safety initiative operated through the West Virginia Governor’s Office. It is funded through grants provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Adam Ballard is the coordinator for Region 8. The region also includes McDowell, Mingo, Monroe, Pocahontas, Summers, and Wyoming County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

WV State Treasurer talks Statewide SMART529 essay contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV State Treasurer talks Statewide SMART529 essay contest"

Law enforcement on lookout for impaired drivers on Big Game Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law enforcement on lookout for impaired drivers on Big Game Sunday"

Rescued puppy saves dispatchers from emotional trauma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rescued puppy saves dispatchers from emotional trauma"

Concord University holds 2nd annual honor band concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concord University holds 2nd annual honor band concert"

Mercer Co. Composite Squadron renames building after former Lieutenant Colonel Jim Coiner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer Co. Composite Squadron renames building after former Lieutenant Colonel Jim Coiner"

Annual blood drive held in honor of Ghent explosion victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annual blood drive held in honor of Ghent explosion victims"