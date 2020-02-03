Governor’s Highway Safety office moves in Mercer County

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The Governor’s Highway Safety program post for Mercer County is now in Athens. The office was relocated from Bluefield State College to Athens to give the program easier access to most of the county, as well as the courthouse.

The GHSP is a longtime highway safety initiative operated through the West Virginia Governor’s Office. It is funded through grants provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Adam Ballard is the coordinator for Region 8. The region also includes McDowell, Mingo, Monroe, Pocahontas, Summers, and Wyoming County.