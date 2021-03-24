Graduation plans released for Princeton Senior High School

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Board of Education released an official graduation plan for Princeton Senior High School.

Graduation Day is set for May 21, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Anne S. Hunnicut football stadium. According to the BOE, female students must wear a dress, skirt, navy or black dress pants. Male students must wear navy or black dress pants and a white collar shirt with a tie.

Boots and high heels may not be worn on the turf. A rain date is set for Saturday May 22, 2021. Masks are required and limited tickets will be given out the 20th.

