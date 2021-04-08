Graham Football announces playoff attendance policy

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Graham High School has released their high school football playoff attendance policy.

Following regional and VHSL guidelines, 250 tickets will be available for the game between Union and Graham. A limited number of tickets will be sold to senior students but no general admission tickets will be sold.

Fans will be required to wear masks and have their temperature checked before entering the game. If you are in the stands you must social distance unless you are sitting with your immediate family.

Gates for the game on Saturday, April 10, 2021 will open at noon and kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

