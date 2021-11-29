Graham Football team prepared for state playoffs aemifinal clash

Bluefield, VA (WVNS) – The Graham High School Football team will take on Appomattox High at 2pm on Friday, December 3, 2021, in the semifinals of the Class 2 Virginia State Playoffs.

The G-Men overcame a two touchdown deficit for the first time this year in their Regional Final matchup last week. Coach Tony Palmer said he was proud of the way his team fought back to keep their undefeated season alive.

“We hoped that they would have mental toughness,” said Coach Palmer. “That’s the first time we’ve been behind like that this year, but they responded well.”

Appomattox and Graham have combined to win the last five Class 2 state championships in the state of Virginia. With Appomattox County winning in 2016 and 2017, Graham winning in 2018, and Appomattox County winning back-to-back again in 2019 and 2020.

Graham comes into the game unbeaten, with a record of 12-0, while defending state champions Appomattox County enter with an 11-1 record.