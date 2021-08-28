Granada Theater open doors after more than 40 years

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A building that sat with its doors closed for more than 40 years in Bluefield officially opened on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Organizers said the opening of The Granada Theater is the first step in the revitalization of downtown Bluefield.

The Theater originally opened back in 1928. Back then, big artists like Frank Sinatra and Marian Anderson played at the theater.

In 2012, people living nearby came together to start raising money to reopen the Granada Theatre.

“Well, I heard that everybody who comes in is very inspired and impressed they have taken a lot of attention to detail in very preserving this building into its original style,” Nicole Thompson, the house manager and program director, said.

Movies will be shown at the Theater throughout the rest of the weekend. Masks are required when you are inside.

