BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The AMC Theater at Mercer Mall closed its doors for the final time on February 26th.

The 8 screen theater, called AMC Classic Bluefield 8, opened its doors back in 1990.

The exact reason for its closing is not known but it was the only chain movie theater in Mercer county.

Fortunately for moviegoers, Bluefield has another theater still in operation ready to pick up the pieces.

“We hope all those AMC goers will come to downtown Bluefield and visit us at the Granada Theater,” said Nicole Thompson, the House Manager and Programming Director for Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation. “And also, all the people that may have been driving to Beckley or Christiansburg who might not know about us in downtown Bluefield so make sure you come on down.”

While seeing a movie is the main reason to visit the Granada, there is still plenty to take in due to the building’s age and history.

“Its one of 7 theaters that was here in Bluefield and its the last remaining one so I’m so happy that this group of people came together to save it,” said Thompson.

The Granada recently added two new screens, which means they now have three screens available.

The theater is also used for much more than just showing movies.

Plays and live music are often performed at the Granada too.

Coming up this week, Free Fallen, a Tom Petty Tribute band, will be performing on Thursday, March 9th.