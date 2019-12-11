Grand Home Furnishings raises thousands for kids in need

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is the season of giving and one local business raised money for local kids in need.

Grand Home Furnishings held check presentations on Tuesday, December 10, in Beckley for Toys for Tots and Fishes and Loaves. They donated $2,308 to the organizations. Steve Tencher, the store manager, said they love doing this every year.

“We play a big partnership in helping them, help families this time of the year. It warms our heart to be able to do that. It’s a very giving time of the year for Christmas, and it’s a blessing to be a blessing for them,” Tencher said.

The money was raised from cash donations, as well as food and toy donations.

