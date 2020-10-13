Grand jury indicts two people for child neglect after infant found dead at home

CRAWLEY, WV (WVNS) — A grand jury in Greenbrier County hands down indictments for two people accused of child neglect after a 2-month-old infant died in their care.

State troopers tell us they were called to a home in Crawley Sunday, May 10, 2020, for an unresponsive 2-month-old infant. Felecia Keen told troopers she was feeding the child and fell asleep. Jacob Perkins was also reportedly inside the home sleeping on the couch. When troopers got to the home, the infant was found underneath a pillow on the couch and was unresponsive. The infant was later pronounced dead.

Troopers said a toxicology report showed both Keen and Perkins had methamphetamine in their system.

Perkins and Keen were both arrested on Monday, June 15, 2020. Both were charged with child neglect resulting in death. Bond was set at $20,000, the pair was able to post bond the same day.

Perkins and Keen will face a grand jury in Greenbrier County this month.