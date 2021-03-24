Grand opening to be held for Gabe’s in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A West Virginia-based store is holding a grand opening this weekend. Gabe’s Department Store now sits in the former K-Mart building on Cumberland Road in Bluefield.

The grand opening is set for Saturday, March 27, 2021. Jim Spencer is Economic Director for City of Bluefield. He said the opening of a new business is just one of many exciting things going on in town.

“It’s going to be a huge draw to bring in folks to shop in Bluefield, hopefully they’ll shop at other locations in Bluefield, maybe eat in Bluefield, especially with the great restaurants we’ve got in the downtown and other areas, so this is just another great day for Bluefield,” said Spencer.



Spencer said the City of Bluefield is listening to the community and is doing all it can to bring in businesses that meet the needs of people living there. He said the addition of Gabe’s is going to bring in jobs, revenue, and more visitors to Bluefield.