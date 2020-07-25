Grandview Country Club holds Second Annual Toys for Tots golf outing

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – Grandview Country Club held the Second Annual Toys for Tots Golf Outing at on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Nearly 100 golfers came out to raise money for Toy for Tots and scholarships for the Southern West Virginia Home Builders association. Players had the chance to win raffles, door prizes, and even a car from Beckley Auto Mall if they could sink a hole-in-one on the ninth hole.

“It is a lot of fun, we have a bout a hundred players out here today. We are going to have a good time. It’s a shotgun start, and it’s just about having fun and supporting two worthy causes.” said Jay Quesenberry, local Toys for Tots coordinator.

Quesenberry said he appreciates this event even more this year since golf is a great opportunity to social distance while enjoying the course.

The money raised for Toys for Tots will help buy toys for underprivileged kids.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Junior Golf Video

Junior Golf - Missouri

Junior Golf - Colorado

Junior Golf - Columbus, GA

Junior Golf - Monroe

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News