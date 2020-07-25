Grandview Country Club holds Second Annual Toys for Tots golf outing

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – Grandview Country Club held the Second Annual Toys for Tots Golf Outing at on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Nearly 100 golfers came out to raise money for Toy for Tots and scholarships for the Southern West Virginia Home Builders association. Players had the chance to win raffles, door prizes, and even a car from Beckley Auto Mall if they could sink a hole-in-one on the ninth hole.

“It is a lot of fun, we have a bout a hundred players out here today. We are going to have a good time. It’s a shotgun start, and it’s just about having fun and supporting two worthy causes.” said Jay Quesenberry, local Toys for Tots coordinator.

Quesenberry said he appreciates this event even more this year since golf is a great opportunity to social distance while enjoying the course.

The money raised for Toys for Tots will help buy toys for underprivileged kids.