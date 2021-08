BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Work is finally beginning on the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield. The first steel beam was taken off Wednesday, August 4, 2021, but disassembling the structure will not be a quick or easy task.

District 10 Engineer for the WV Division of Highways, Joe Pack, said taking apart the bridge will go well into next year. He said taking apart the bridge is taking so long because of the railroad underneath.