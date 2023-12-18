BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Since the Grant Street Bridge was built in 1941, it has been an integral part of the Bluefield community.

It facilitated ease of commute for people commuting to work, buses taking children to and from school, and emergency personnel looking for quick routes.

However, the bridge was closed in 2019 due to structural concerns, and the community was separated once again.

The people of Bluefield did not take it laying down, though.

Willie B. Perry Jr., a Bluefield resident, said members of the community took matters into their own hands.

“It’s been a long time coming, and it’s finally here,” said Perry. “We started in 2019 when they shut it down and then we started having meetings to start putting up a protest to get this bridge together. Like John L. Lewis said, ‘We got into some good trouble.’ To get this bridge started and it was well worth it.”

The Brayman construction crews were also relieved to have finished this enormous project.

Superintendent Brett Clevenger said it’s a great accomplishment.

“It’s great to see the reaction from all the public and the people that live on this side that are affected by this bridge. It feels really good to get it accomplished and open it up,” said Clevenger.

Governor Jim Justice was also invested in the success of this project, and he took great pride in the reopening.

“I don’t say this very many times, but I promised ’em and we delivered,” said Justice. “We delivered and we delivered even ahead of schedule. So it’s pretty dag’um nasty out here right now as far as cold, but it really makes me really proud.”

The Grant Street Bridge will continue to be a historic part of the Bluefield community, hopefully for many years to come.