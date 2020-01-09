Grant Street Bridge task force to meet at Bluefield City Hall

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Community members in Bluefield, WV will meet Thursday, January 9, 2020, to address a complex issue affecting their area: the closing of the Grant Street Bridge.

On June 6, 2019, the long-standing Grant Street Bridge was closed down after an inspection marked the bridge unsafe for people to travel across.

A task force was formed and will meet to come up with creative, out of the box ideas and solutions on how they can fix the bridge. City Manager Dane Rideout told 59 News the group is made up of affected community members, city officials, an engineer, and local first responders.

Representatives from Region 1 and the Division of Highways will also be present to discuss possible grant applications. Rideout added while the bridge is technically owned by Norfolk Southern Railways, a representative will not be present.

The task force meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at Bluefield City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.