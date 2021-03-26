Grants Supermarket helping with Project Graduation

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Graduation is something all seniors look forward to and because of that, a local grocery store wants to make it special for seniors.

Grants Supermarket is teaming up with local high schools for some post graduation fun. For the rest of the month, people can donate money at check out to help with project graduations.

Marketing Manager Pam Carter said after the pandemic hit last year, it is tougher to raise money this year.

“It’s been a rough year raising money cause everybody is still a little unsure about what is going to happen graduation night,” Carter said. “But for the next five days when they come to Grants, if they will just go through the line and say they want to donate to their favorite high school.”

The last day to donate money at any local Grants supermarket is Wednesday, Mar. 31, 2021.