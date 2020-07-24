Grants Supermarket now offering online shopping

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Some exciting news for people who like to shop at Grants Supermarket. The grocery store chain will now offer online shopping.

Marketing Manager, Pam Carter, said they always planned to provide online shopping, but the COVID-19 pandemic was the push they needed to get the ball rolling. She said online shopping is an easy way for people to social distance while getting groceries.

“With the online shopping someone here will be assigned to pick out the groceries that you’ve ordered online, so that eliminates you having to come in and touch things other people have touched, being you know close to other people,” Carter said.

They are testing out online shopping at all of the locations in Mercer County. Carter said hopefully by next week, the option will be available at all Grants locations. To shop online, visit Shop at Grants.