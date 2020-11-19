Great American Smokeout promotes smoke-free life

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Health officials investigating a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related illnesses have, for the first time, listed the vape brands that are most commonly linked to hospitalizations. Most of the nearly 2,300 people who has suffered lung damage were vaping liquids that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana. In a report released Friday, Dec. 6 the government listed the THC-containing products that patients most often said they’d been using, noting that some patients vaped more than one. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The American Cancer Society created a national event called the Great American Smokeout. Drug Free Coordinator at Community Connections, Candace Harless, said this event is held every year on the third Thursday in November to help people start a smoke-free life.

“It’s just important to show that in 24 hours your body can change from smoking, so just think about what it would do for a month or a year,” Harless said. “And then also the money you would save that goes along with smoking.”

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 16 million Americans live with a smoking-related disease. Smoking does not just include cigarettes, it also includes vaping and chewing tobacco. Harless said during the COVID-19 pandemic, people should be extra careful when it comes to smoking.

“Right now, there are a lot of things to think about with tobacco and nicotine, and to know the health risks because vaping is a new trend and then we have COVID as well,” Harless said. “With COVID, they’re telling you that there is a lot of extra health risks for serious conditions and even premature death just from smoking tobacco.”

Harless said the biggest trend they see is vaping among the younger generation. S.A.D.D. Coordinator, Trevor Darago, said they are working hard to get teens to stop vaping and be leaders in their communities.

“If we have a good group of students across the state who are like ‘I’m confident in who I am’ and ‘I’m going to say that’s not for me,’ I think that they can cause other students who may be the followers to make those same decisions, but it may also inspire them to become a leader as well,” Darago said.

For more information about The Great American Smoke Out, visit the American Cancer Society.